WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After recents storms have passed through the Ark-La-Miss, nearly 23,000 Entergy customers are experiencing power outages. For a list of outages, be sure to view the list below.

Northeast Louisiana

  • Concordia Parish: 2,299
  • East Carroll Parish: 2
  • Franklin Parish: 142
  • Jackson Parish: 2,569
  • LaSalle Parish: 154
  • Lincoln Parish: 4,176
  • Madison Parish: 31
  • Morehouse Parish: 311
  • Ouachita Parish: 4,459
  • Richland Parish: 69
  • Tensas Parish: 1,903
  • Union Parish: 2,173
  • Winn Parish: 193

South Arkansas

  • Ashley County: 285
  • Bradley County: 2
  • Chicot County: 523
  • Columbia County: 1,146
  • Ouachita County: 287
  • Union County: 2,115

Mississippi

  • Warren County: 150