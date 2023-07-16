WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After recents storms have passed through the Ark-La-Miss, nearly 23,000 Entergy customers are experiencing power outages. For a list of outages, be sure to view the list below.
Northeast Louisiana
- Concordia Parish: 2,299
- East Carroll Parish: 2
- Franklin Parish: 142
- Jackson Parish: 2,569
- LaSalle Parish: 154
- Lincoln Parish: 4,176
- Madison Parish: 31
- Morehouse Parish: 311
- Ouachita Parish: 4,459
- Richland Parish: 69
- Tensas Parish: 1,903
- Union Parish: 2,173
- Winn Parish: 193
South Arkansas
- Ashley County: 285
- Bradley County: 2
- Chicot County: 523
- Columbia County: 1,146
- Ouachita County: 287
- Union County: 2,115
Mississippi
- Warren County: 150