WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Hunter Elyse and Mya Hudgins provided information about storm safety tips ahead of potential severe weather on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Watch the video posted above for details.

Tornado Sheltering Guidelines: Seek the best available refuge area immediately when a Tornado Warning is issued. Your chance of surviving a tornado is excellent if you follow these guidelines. Worst options include mobile homes, vehicles and underneath a highway overpass. Bad options are large open rooms like gymnasiums and manufactured housing. Good options include interior room of a well-constructed home or building and a basement. The best options are an above or below ground Tornado Storm Shelter (NSSA/ICC 500 compliant) or a specifically-designed FEMA Safe Room.