National Weather Service confirms preliminary EF-2 tornado in Franklin Parish on Tuesday night

WEST MONROE, La. — The National Weather Service office in Jackson, Mississippi has confirmed a preliminary EF-2 tornado was in Franklin Parish near Baskin on Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service office in Shreveport, Louisiana also confirmed that a preliminary EF-1 tornado is being surveyed in Claiborne Parish near Haynesville.

No further information has been made available so far. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.