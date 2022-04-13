LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that four EF-1 tornadoes hit Arkansas Monday.

One tornado touched down in Bloomer in Sebastian County, uprooting trees and snapping tree limbs in a wooded area near Fort Chaffe.

Another tornado affected Charleston in Franklin County, leaving homes damaged and trees uprooted.

A third tornado hit near Scranton in Logan County as well as a fourth one near Saltillo in the Pulaski-Faulkner County area.

Since the start of 2022, the NWS has confirmed 14 tornadoes in the state.