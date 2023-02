WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the U.S. National Weather Service of Shreveport, La. announced that multiple areas in the Ark-La-Miss are under a Winter Storm Warning and/or a Winter Weather Advisory.

Photo courtesy of the U.S. National Weather Service of Shreveport, Louisiana

The warning and advisory are in effect through Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 9 AM.