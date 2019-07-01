Morning Weather- Monday, July 1st

WEST MONROE, La. – (7/1/19)

TODAY: Hot and humid conditions return with highs expected in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. We can’t rule out a few possible showers and isolated thunderstorms by later this afternoon, so be sure to keep the rain gear on hand as a precaution.

TONIGHT: A few stray, leftover showers are possible overnight as lows drop back into the low 70s under partly cloudy conditions. Expect another muggy start to your mornin on Tuesday.

INTO THE WEEK: We will see a repeat of weather conditions over the next couple of days with highs in the low 90s and isolated chances of thunderstorms. By Thursday, the 4th of July, rain chances will taper off and temperatures will be getting hotter in the mid to upper 90s due to a high pressure system that will move in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi