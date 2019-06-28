Morning Weather – Friday, June 28th

WEST MONROE, La. – (6/28/19)

TODAY: Happy Friday! Another hot and humid day is on the way with highs reaching the low 90s. Shower and thunderstorm are expected to develop by later on this afternoon. Some of these thunderstorms could produce strong, gusty winds and localized heavy rainfall. Make sure you are weather aware.

Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms are expected overnight with lows dropping into the low 70s. This will make for a muggy start to your Saturday morning.

Into The Weekend: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop and impact our area over the weekend, so keep the rain gear handy. Highs will be a bit cooler in the upper 80s. By Monday, showers and thunderstorms will begin to taper off and we will warm back up into the lower 90s.

