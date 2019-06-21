Morning Weather – Friday, June 21st

WEST MONROE, La. – (6/21/19)

Happy Friday and happy first day of summer! We are in for another hot day today with highs peaking in the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. It will be humid too, so be sure you keep yourself hydrated during outdoor activities you may have planned.

Tonight: It will be a nice, warm, yet muggy night ahead with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Into the weekend: Saturday will be another hot and humid day and Sunday afternoon will be too. By Sunday evening, rain chances and a few thunderstorms could return to our area. Rain chances will return as we head into the new work week.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi