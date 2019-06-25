Morning Weather Forecast – Tuesday, June 25th

WEST MONROE, La. – (6/25/19)

Today: It will be another hot one this afternoon as highs reach the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. We could see a few showers and storms develop later this afternoon. This activity will be scattered across our southern parishes. Some thunderstorms could be a bit strong.

Tonight: Lows will drop back down into the low 70s. A few light showers and storms could develop, some on the stronger side. A few areas could experience strong, gusty winds and localize heavy rainfall.

Into the week: This trend will continue for the rest of the work week and even into the weekend. Expect highs in the low 90s with a chance of isolated thunderstorm activity to develop in the afternoon hours.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi