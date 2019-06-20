Morning Weather Forecast - Thursday, June 20th
WEST MONROE, La - A few leftover showers from the storms last night will continue to move east. Conditions will clear up early this afternoon, but we do expect another hot day on the way. Highs are expected to top out in the low 90s.
Tonight, we won't have to worry about the rain and it will be a nice, warm night ahead. Temperatures will only drop into the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Looking at your extended forecast, your weekend looks rain free but a hot one too. Temperatures will warm up in the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances look to return for the start of the new work week.
Have a great Thursday!
-Lexi
(6/20/19)
A warm, unstable atmosphere could fuel strong to severe thunderstorms…
It's been a quiet start to the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season,…
