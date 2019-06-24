Morning Weather Forecast – Monday, June 24th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (6/24/19)

We are off to a rainy start this morning and temperatures are a little bit cooler in the upper 60s. We will continue to see showers throughout the day, so be sure to keep the rain gear on hand. Highs will be a bit cooler in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight, temperatures will drop back down into the low 70s under mostly cloudy conditions. A few light showers will be possible.

Looking ahead, rain and thunderstorm chances are on the board for the rest of the week. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Wednesday is looking like the best day so far