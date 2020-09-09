Morning Forecast – Wednesday, September 9th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/09/20)

TODAY: High temperatures will warm back into the lower 90s on this Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Some of us later this afternoon could run into a few spotty to isolated showers and storms around 2-4 PM. Once we lose daytime heating, conditions will begin to dry out.

TONIGHT: As we begin to dry out, our skies will begin to clear up just a little bit. Low temperatures will fall back into the lower 70s overnight as winds remain light out of the east.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday will be no different as we continue to stay hot in the 90s for the afternoon with a very small chance for a stray or spotty shower. By Friday, a very weak cool front will sweep through, and unfortunately will not be bringing the cool down we were hoping for. Highs will stay around normal for this time of the year in the lower 90s with more chances for isolated shower and storm activity for the afternoon.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX