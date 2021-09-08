Morning Forecast – Wednesday, September 8th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/08/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We have made it halfway through the work week. Skies will start off sunny this morning with temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s. By the afternoon, a weak cold front will sweep through the ArkLaMiss, increasing our cloud cover. We are expecting this front to be a dry front, so no rain chances are not anticipated. Despite the front, highs will be hot in the lower to middle 90s with winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will start to clear by later this evening and overnight tonight. Lows will settle back into the middle and upper 60s with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph

LOOKING AHEAD: High pressure will be in control as we wrap up the work week. Highs will be near seasonal in the lower 90s with lows continuing to stay rather pleasant in the middle and upper 60s.

By the weekend, a few clouds will return as highs see a small increase as well but will stay in the lower 90s. So far for the new work week, we could see a few showers and storms return to the area.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX