Morning Forecast – Wednesday, September 4th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (9/04/19)

TODAY: High pressure remains in control for most of the central and eastern United States. Highs this afternoon will once again top in the upper 90s with sunny skies. We will be dry with no chances for rain. As of this morning, we do not have any heat advisories in place for the ArkLaMiss, but it is still imperative you continue heat safety.

TONIGHT: Conditions will remain quiet and calm as we head into the evening. Lows are expected to remain on the warm side in the low 70s

LOOKING AHEAD: The heat will not be going away anytime soon. Highs over the next few days will be hot in the upper 90s, getting very close to the triple digits. High pressure will remain in control; keeping us dry with very limited chances for rain. We do expect our drought conditions to spread to more of the ArkLaMiss with the new update coming in later today or tomorrow.

On Sunday and Monday, there could be a few chances for some possible showers. So far, the models are showing these chances to be small and not widespread. We will continue to keep an eye on this possible activity.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX