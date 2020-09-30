Morning Forecast – Wednesday, September 30th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/30/20)

TODAY: We’ve got another beautiful day ahead on this Wednesday. High temperatures will be just slightly warmer in the lower 80s for the afternoon as skies continue to stay sunny. High pressure will remain in place, keeping conditions dry and shifting our winds back out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will stay on the cool side in the middle 50s. Skies will stay clear and winds will be nice and calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: A weak front will arrive for Thursday morning, bringing our winds back out of the north. High temperatures will stay warm in the lower 80s under a sunny sky before a reinforcing shot of cooler air arrives late Thursday into Friday. High temperatures for Friday will settle back into the lower to middle 70s with low temperatures in the lower to middle 50s, with even a few areas falling back into the upper 40s!

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

