Morning Forecast – Wednesday, September 2nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/02/20)

TODAY: A weak front will arrive today, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the Northwest ArkLaMiss. The forecast models have been going back and forth quite a bit over the last 12-24 hours. Some models show the front arriving early, creating a bit of a rainy and stormy start to the day. Others are showing its arrival a bit later, making for an early to late afternoon event. Either way, make sure to keep your eyes on the radar if you will be outdoors. One thing that will not change much will be our temperatures. Highs for today will remain hot and humid in the middle 90s. Heat advisories will continue for a few parishes in North Louisiana until 7 PM this evening. Heat index values could make it feel like 105-110 degrees, so heat safety will continue to be very important.

TONIGHT: Conditions will remain quiet, but muggy under partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will settle into the lower to middle 70s with winds light from the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: A few more isolated showers can be expected heading into Thursday as highs remain hot in the lower to middle 90s. By Friday, another weak cold front will arrive, and this will keep those rain chances in the forecast heading into the early half of the weekend. This front will also bring a bit of a cool down, but only by a couple of degrees. So far highs for the long weekend will top into the lower 90s.

We are keeping our eyes on an even stronger cold front that could arrive by the middle of the week next week. Showers and thunderstorms are anticipated, but this cold front could also bring a much needed cool down and possible first taste of fall to the ArkLaMiss.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

