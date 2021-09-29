Morning Forecast – Wednesday, September 29th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/29/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We are halfway through the work week, and it is expected to be a rainy and stormy day ahead. Expect scattered showers and storms through most of the afternoon and early evening. The threat for severe weather is rather low, but some storms may be strong with brief heavy rain, breezy winds, lightning and thunder. Highs will be warm around 83 with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Once we lose daytime heating, showers will start to dissipate with maybe a few lingering behind just a bit longer. Lows will settle near 70 with winds light from the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: We will continue to see a number of small disturbances sweep across the ArkLaMiss, keeping chances for showers and storms in place for the rest of the work week and most likely into the weekend. Again, severe weather is NOT looking like a very big concern. Highs will stay warm mostly in the lower 80s while lows at night settle into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

By the end of this weekend, there is the potential for a weak cold front. This front could bring some clearing of our skies and rain chances and could very well bring back those pleasant temperatures in the lower 80s with less humid conditions.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

