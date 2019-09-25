Morning Forecast – Wednesday, September 25th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (9/25/19)

TODAY: Rain is beginning to dwindle, making way for drier conditions to settle into the ArkLaMiss. The stationary front has shifted east and high pressure will begin to build in. Highs will be warm in the lower to middle 90s with mostly sunny skies. Even though it will not be as hot as it has been the last couple of weeks, remember to keep heat safety in mind if you are going to be outdoors for today.

TONIGHT: A few light clouds will stick around as temperatures settle into the upper 60s and lower 70s. It should be a fairly comfortable evening ahead as it will be less humid.

LOOKING AHEAD: We will continue to see dry conditions and warm temperatures for the rest of the work week in the lower to middle 90s. We are watching for the potential of showers and thunderstorms returning by Saturday. However, as we head into the rest of the weekend into the start of the new week, dry conditions will take over once again. High pressure will be dominant and will continue to strengthen, keep rain chances scarce. This will not bode well for our drought conditions.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

