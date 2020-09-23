Morning Forecast – Wednesday, September 23rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/23/20)

TODAY: As we expected, we are to a rainy start this morning across the ArkLaMiss as we continue to see remnants of moisture from Beta. Keep the umbrella and rain jacket close, because you will need it throughout a majority of the day ahead. Periods of heavy rainfall are still possible which could lead to some ponding on the roadways, so make sure to use caution when travelling today. As the leftover circulation from Beta arrives later this afternoon and evening, our winds could become a bit breezy at times. In fact, the Southeast ArkLaMiss has been issued under a low end marginal risk for winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Due to the rain and cloud cover, high temperatures will once again struggle to warm up this afternoon. They could range anywhere from the upper 60s and lower 70s.

TONIGHT: Rain will continue as we head into the overnight hours late Wednesday and into early Thursday. Low temperatures will settle back into the lower 60s as winds stay out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday morning will start off a bit rainy, but gradually it will begin to wrap up. The rain should be moving out by the early afternoon, but we do expect cloud cover to stick around a bit longer. High temperatures will see a bit of a warm up back into the middle 70s by the late afternoon with winds from the north at 5-10 mph. By Friday, conditions will be a bit more dry and cloud cover may even begin to break down, allowing for a bit of sunshine to return!

Have a great Wednesday! Stay dry!

-Lexi

