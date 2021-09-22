Morning Forecast – Wednesday, September 22nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/22/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! The last of the showers will move out this morning along with those pesky lingering clouds. The rest of the day will be sunny as high pressure builds in, and our temperatures will be warm in the lower 80s. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the north at 10-15 mph, but this northerly wind is filtering in the drier and cooler air we will be seeing over the next several days.

TONIGHT: Look for lows to be quite cool overnight in the lower to middle 50s. Skies will stay clear and our winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our weather will be very similar for Thursday. Highs will be warm in the lower 80s with sunny skies and winds out of the north at 5-10 mph. Lows for Thursday night will cool back to around 55 degrees. By Friday, high pressure will start to slide eastward and this will redirect our winds back out of the east and southeast. This will begin to gradually warm our temperatures back up heading into the weekend and the new work week and bring back a few clouds. Precipitation will be near 0% with maybe a stray shower returning by Tuesday.

