Morning Forecast – Wednesday, September 21st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/21/20)

TODAY: Outer bands from Tropical Storm Beta will arrive for the day starting in the morning and continuing into the late evening. High temperatures this afternoon will be mild in the lower to middle 70s due to the cloud cover and rainfall keeping us cooler. We do NOT anticipate severe weather, but periods of heavy rainfall are possible, which could lead to some ponding out on the roadways.

TONIGHT: Showers will continue into the overnight hours with low temperatures settling into the lower 60s. Winds will continue to be slightly breezy out of the east at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: More bands of rainfall from Beta will continue to sweep through the ArkLaMiss for Tuesday. Once again, the cloud cover and rainfall will keep our high temperatures below average in the middle 70s with winds breezy out of the east at 5-15 mph. Again, severe weather is not expected, but heavy rainfall could cause some ponding for some roadways.

(Also, tomorrow is the first day of fall!)

It’s going to be recommended that you keep the rain gear on hand for a majority of the work week ahead, as bands of moisture from Beta will continue to keep rain chances in the forecast.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX