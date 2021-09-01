Morning Forecast – Wednesday, September 1st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/01/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We are halfway to the weekend. Expect very hot temperatures to return this afternoon in the middle to upper 90s. Heat advisories have been issued for the entire ArkLaMiss until 7 PM this evening for possible heat index values making it feel anywhere from 105-115 degrees outside.

On top of this, a very weak frontal boundary will sweep through the ArkLaMiss this afternoon, bringing a chance for scattered showers and storms through most of the later half of our Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected, but there could be periods of brief heavy rainfall along with some lightning and thunder.

TONIGHT: A few showers and storms will linger into the overnight hours. Lows will fall back near 73 with calm to light winds from the north.

LOOKING AHEAD: Upper level ridging will start to build east into our area starting Thursday, but we could still see enough daytime heating and lift for more isolated showers and storms for the afternoon. Highs will be a few degrees “cooler” than Wednesday in the lower 90s. Drier conditions will arrive in time Friday and the weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 90s and lows in the 60s and 70s.

Sunday and Monday will have a very small chance for a stray to spotty shower with Tuesday looking dry. Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy with highs seasonal in the lower 90s for the start of the new work week.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX