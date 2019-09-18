Morning Forecast – Wednesday, September 18th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (9/18/19)

TODAY: It was quite an afternoon yesterday with the formation of Tropical Storm Imelda. Now a tropical depression, Imelda will continue to bring torrential rainfall to the Houston area. As for us here in the ArkLaMiss, we could see a few showers and thunderstorms return to our area. Development will start around 2:30 pm this afternoon around the southwestern ArkLaMiss and continue into the early evening. Not everyone is expected to see activity for today, but there are more chances for the next couple of afternoons. With the rain and extra cloud cover, temperatures will not be as hot today; only getting up into the lower to middle 90s. There are some areas, however, that are still in store for a pretty hot day in the upper 90s.

TONIGHT: The rain will start clearing up by later this evening, leaving some cloud cover behind. It will still be a fairly warm night ahead with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Leftover showers and thunderstorms from Imelda will continue to affect our area as the system starts to collapse. There looks to be more coverage with each afternoon for the rest of the work week, so keep an umbrella or rain jacket with you just in case. High temperatures will continue to decrease with the rain and clouds cover back into the lower 90s. Heading into the weekend, conditions will start to dry out once again. The heat will return back into the middle 90s for the start of the new work week and also, the first week of fall.

