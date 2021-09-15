Morning Forecast – Wednesday, September 15th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/15/21)

TODAY: This morning, moderate to heavy showers continue across most of our southern parishes this morning as Nicholas continues to weaken over Louisiana. By lunchtime, we do expect heavy rainfall to lighten up, but we will still run into the chance for scattered showers throughout the rest of the day. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the northeast at 10-15 mph following the counterclockwise flow from Nicholas. Thanks to clouds and rain, highs this afternoon will stay near the lower to middle 80s.

TONIGHT: A few stray showers could be possible, but it is expected to be a much more dry night. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Remnants of Nicholas will still have an effect on our weather pattern for Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will not be as high, but some scattered activity for the afternoon will be possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

By the weekend, what is left of Nicholas will open up into a broad trough. This trough is going to keep our weather pattern unsettled and the rain chances will stick around with maybe a few thunderstorms. High temperatures by this time will start to warm back into the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. We do expect this very same pattern to continue into the new work week.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

