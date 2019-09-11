Morning Forecast – Wednesday, September 11th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (9/11/19)

TODAY: We wish we had better news, but unfortunately, the heat and humidity are back in the forecast. Highs for today will generally warm back up into the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. High pressure is strengthening once again over the ArkLaMiss, which will keep us fairly dry with a one or two stray showers popping up with the daytime heating.

TONIGHT: This evening will be quiet, warm and muggy. Lows will drop back into the low to mid 70s with mostly clear skies.

LOOKING AHEAD: With high pressure remaining in control, we will not be seeing any relief from the heat anytime soon. Highs will remain in the upper 90s with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be limited over the next couple of days until the weekend.

We are watching a disturbance in the tropics that could be our next rainmaker. Although it looks very disorganized now, it could start moving towards the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. Yesterday it had a 30% chance of development, but today, it has a 50% chance now. We’ll continue to keep watch and bring you the latest updates.

Because of the uncertainty, you will see quite a bit of back and forth with our rain chances for the weekend. We will have a better picture the closer to the weekend we get. So far, it only looks to bring much needed rain to the Southeast United States.

Have a great Wednesday.

