WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – This morning will be mostly clear but very warm and muggy. A frontal system will be approaching the ArkLaMiss today and pop up to scattered t-storms will be likely ahead of the frontal boundary. Some storm will be capable of producing strong wind gusts and hail.

The frontal boundary and associated low pressure system will continue to make an unsettled pattern as more storms will be possible on Friday. The boundary layer will push southward this weekend and drier air will filter in allowing for more comfortable conditions and cooler temperatures.