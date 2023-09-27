WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – A few clouds will linger south of I-20 this morning. Overall, most of the region will see sunshine and muggy conditions. High pressure is settling in to the northwest and this will keep our weather pattern quiet for the rest of the week and into the weekend. With no rain anytime soon, this could further add to the current drought conditions even with the added rainfall we saw earlier this week. The good news is the humidity will help in keeping the fire danger low, but drier air will filter in next week. For now, fall seems to be coming a little late this year.