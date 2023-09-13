WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Showers and a few t-storms will roll through this morning. Showers will linger throughout the day as the frontal boundary starts to move southward. Clouds will stay in place through tomorrow. Rain chances will also stick around as there will still be a few disturbances in the upper atmosphere to promote linger showers.

Not expecting a soaker, but what little rain we get over the next few days is beneficial. Temperatures will also drop to the lower 80’s today and stay in the 80’s this week thanks to the rain chances and continued cloud cover. By the late weekend, skies will clear and sunshine returns as temperatures warm back up to the lower 90’s.