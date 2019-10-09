Morning Forecast – Wednesday, October 9th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/09/19)

TODAY: It’s going to be another nice and warm day head in the ArkLaMiss this afternoon. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s with dry conditions. The high pressure system will lift, and our winds will come out of the south. This will bring in a little bit of moisture, which will increase our cloud cover. We are not expecting rain for today, as we still have very dry air sitting over our area.

TONIGHT: A few clouds will stick around this evening as lows will be a bit more mild in the lower to middle 60s. Conditions should still remain comfortable will lower dewpoint and humidity values.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday will be our warmest day of the week as highs will warm back up into the lower 90s. This trend will not last for long, for we are still on track to see a strong cold front move in by late Thursday night into early Friday morning. This front will be bringing much cooler air, and also another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. We will kick off the weekend with highs nice and mild in the upper 60s. Don’t forget that Saturday is Election Day!

Have a great Wednesday!

