Morning Forecast – Wednesday, October 7th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/07/20)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We will get to enjoy one last dry day before the rain arrives starting tomorrow. High temperatures will warm into the lower to middle 80s with a few clouds building back starting around the late afternoon.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will continue to increase as we head into the overnight hours. With the clouds, low temperatures will stay a bit more mild and only fall into the lower 60s with a light breeze from the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Showers will start off spotty and isolated through the early half of Thursday, and then it will begin to pick up by the late afternoon and evening as some of the outermost bands from Delta move on shore. High temperatures will stay warm in the lower 80s, but are expected to drop as the rainfall increases heading into Friday and Saturday.

As of 6:00 AM this morning, Hurricane Delta has weakened to a category 3 and it beginning to impact areas along the northern Yucatan Peninsula. Once it moves into the Gulf of Mexico and interacts with warmer waters, it is expected to re-strengthen into a major category 4 hurricane. As the forecast models say now, it could make landfall along South Louisiana as a category 3 hurricane.

As it moves northward and inland, it will weaken quite quickly to a tropical storm. Most of the Eastern ArkLaMiss could see tropical storm like impacts, including winds up to 39 mph and periods of heavy rainfall. Some areas could see anywhere from 3-5 inches of rainfall. We’ll will be continuing to watch this closely and bring you the latest updates.

