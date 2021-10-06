Morning Forecast – Wednesday, October 6th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/06/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We made it halfway through the work week. We are looking at a very similar set up for our weather this afternoon to what we saw yesterday. Highs will be near seasonal and warm in the lower to middle 80s under partly cloudy skies. With our surface low lifting north this afternoon, we could see some wrap around moisture and with daytime heating a few isolated showers could be possible.

TONIGHT: By tonight, conditions will be dry as skies clear up. Lows will be cool in the lower 60s with winds nice and calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: By tomorrow, our ridge of high pressure will build in to our region. This will keep our conditions nice and dry for the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Skies will be slightly more sunny which will help to warm up our temperatures back to the middle and upper 80s.

Late Sunday and into Monday, we are tracking our next cold front. It will bring our next chance for showers and storms (mainly on Monday). At this time, severe weather is not a big concern, but some gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall could be possible. Temperatures for now will settle into the middle 80s for the beginning of the new work week.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

