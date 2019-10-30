Morning Forecast – Wednesday, October 30th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/30/19)

TODAY: This morning will start off cool, but muggy with a few areas experiencing some patchy fog and leftover showers. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to pick back up by the afternoon as the cold front treks its way across the ArkLaMiss. Highs will be warm in the middle to upper 70s with winds breezy at times out of the northwest.

Most of our Southern Arkansas counties and a few of our Louisiana Parishes have been removed for the low end risk for severe weather, but the majority of the area remains. A few of these thunderstorms this afternoon could be a bit strong, producing some potential damaging winds. Showers and thunderstorms will continue for most of the evening.

TONIGHT: As the thunderstorm threat decreases, some scattered showers will stick around as the cold front moves off towards the east. Cooler air will move in and we will see our lows drop back into the lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The last remaining showers will stick around to start off our Thursday morning, but conditions will clear up by the afternoon. While this is good news for anyone celebrating Halloween, keep in mind our temperatures are going to be much cooler. Highs will only reach the 50s and lows at night will drop into the 30s. Make sure to bundle up! By the weekend, we will see a gradual warm up back into the 60s.

