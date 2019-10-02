Morning Forecast – Wednesday, October 2nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/02/19)

TODAY: Another hot day ahead for us in the ArkLaMiss with highs this afternoon warming up into the mid to upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. High pressure remains in control and will keep our temperatures about 10° -15° above average. We will get very close to record breaking heat, but much like yesterday, it is not looking likely that it will be broken. The record for today is 101° at the airport. There could be a few small, stray showers that develop later this evening south of I-20, but it will be very brief.

TONIGHT: This evening will be fairly warm with lows in the lower 70s and upper 60s. Skies will clear up just a bit and the humidity should be lower than normal, making it feel comfortable.

LOOKING AHEAD: A weak front is still expected by Thursday, which will bring just a smidge of cooler air and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be not as warm in the lower 90s as we head into the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will start developing early Thursday afternoon and become more scattered throughout the day. Showers will continue overnight into early Friday morning. Conditions will clear up just a little bit heading into the weekend with warm temperatures in the lower 90s. A second will move in by early next week, bringing more seasonable temperatures.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX