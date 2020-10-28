Morning Forecast – Wednesday, October 28th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/28/20)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! Once again, the morning is going to start off foggy in some areas, so visibility is going to be reduced out on the roadways. On top of this, a few of us are going to wake up to some moderate to heavy showers. Just be extra careful out on the roads, make sure you take your time, slow down, and make sure your headlights are on.

Make sure to have the rain gear handy because we are looking at widespread rainfall through through most of our Wednesday. High temperatures will either stay cool or mild depending on your location, ranging anywhere from the 50s to the 60s and even the 70s. Winds will be slightly breeze out of the east.

TONIGHT: The rain will begin to wrap up later tonight into early Thursday morning. Low temperatures will stay cool in the 50s with breezy winds out of the west at 10-15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday is expected to be drier, but it looks like the sky will remain mostly cloudy for one more day. This will keep our highs mild in the 60s for the afternoon as winds continue to stay breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

By Friday, sunshine will return and it will stick around through this weekend. So far, the weekend is looking rather pleasant with temperatures in the 60s for the afternoon and lows in the 40s overnight. This will make for a very spook-tacular Halloween Saturday night!

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

