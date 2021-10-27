Morning Forecast – Wednesday, October 27th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/27/21)

TODAY: Showers and storms will be the main focus for your Wednesday. Some storms will have the potential to be strong or severe with damaging winds up to 60 mph and an isolated threat for a tornado the primary concerns. Don’t forget that local heavy rainfall and small pockets of hail could still be possible (although hail is the lowest concern for today). Storms should arrive around lunchtime and continue to move through the ArkLaMiss throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

A level 2 slight risk remains in place for our southern parishes while two thirds of the ArkLaMiss are under a level 1 marginal risk.

TONIGHT: The last of the heaviest activity will wrap up, but some light drizzle will continue overnight into Thursday. The surface low pressure will bring wrap around cloud cover and breezy winds at about 15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday will be a bit dreary as cloud cover sticks with light drizzle and breezy winds at about 15-20 mph. Some cooler air will begin to filter in a winds return back out of the northwest, so expect highs in the lower 60s while lows overnight fall into the 50s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, but cloud cover will start to gradually decrease throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs will top back into the the middle 60s with lows Friday night in the upper 40s.

Sunshine will be back in time for Halloween weekend (or Hallow-weekend). Highs will be pleasant in the 70s with lows at night in the 40s and 50s.

Stay weather aware for today!

-Lexi

