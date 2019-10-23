Morning Forecast – Wednesday, October 23rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/23/19)

TODAY: Much like yesterday, we are in for another beautiful afternoon! It will be a cool start to your Wednesday with temperatures sitting in the 40s. We do expect highs to warm up nicely by the afternoon into the middle 70s with plenty of clear blue skies and sunny conditions. The area of high pressure has now moved to our east, which will bring our winds out of the east and southeast. It will be breezy from time to time at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies will remain as our lows will settle back into the upper 40s. Winds are expected to be generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Cloud cover will start increasing by Thursday with the approach of our next cold front. Despite this, it will still be a very nice afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. The cold front is expected to stall out, but it will bring shower and thunderstorms to our area by Friday. Cooler air will settle by the weekend with highs expected to only get into the 60s.

