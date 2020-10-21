Morning Forecast – Wednesday, October 21st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/21/20)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! A few areas will wake up to some patchy fog once again, so exercise caution out on the roads this morning. The fog will mix out later this morning as our air temperatures warm up.

We’ve got another dry day ahead for the middle of the week. We will start off with a mostly sunny sky before daytime heating helps spur the development of more clouds later this afternoon. High temperatures across the ArkLaMiss will be about 5-10 degrees above average in the middle to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will continue overnight with dry, mild and quiet conditions. We will look for lows to settle into the middle 60s with a light winds from the southeast. It is very likely more patchy fog could develop by early Thursday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday afternoon will have a similar set up. Conditions will stay dry with a partly cloudy sky and high temperatures topping into the middle to upper 80s. By Friday, a shallow, weak front will sweep through by the afternoon. This front will bring a few isolated showers and thunderstorms and just a little bit of a cool down heading into the weekend. High temperatures so far for Saturday and Sunday will settle into the lower 80s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX