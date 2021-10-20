Morning Forecast – Wednesday, October 20th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/20/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! Thanks to southerly flow, dewpoints will be a bit higher today along with our temperatures. Expect highs in the lower 80s this afternoon with a chance for a spotty shower or storm along our Southeastern Louisiana Parishes. Not everyone will see rain for today; the rest will see partly to mostly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT: The rain will wrap up way before the overnight hours with lows not as cool in the lower 60s. Winds will be calm out of the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: A weak front will move in by Thursday, but it will not bring any significant changes to our weather. We could see our temperatures drop a few degrees and winds will return out of the northwest, but moisture will stay in place which will keep humid conditions across the ArkLaMiss. A spotty shower or two will still be possible for Friday and the weekend, but coverage will not be widespread. A majority of the ArkLaMiss will stay dry.

High temperatures will range anywhere from the lower to upper 80s throughout the next several days while lows at night settle into the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

