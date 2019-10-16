Morning Forecast – Wednesday, October 16th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/16/19)

TODAY: The last remaining showers will move across our area this morning along a cold front. By this afternoon, conditions will dry out and will feel much more pleasant with highs expected in the upper 60s and lower 70s with breezy winds from the north at 10-15 mph. Dry air will be filtered into our area by a surface high pressure system and upper level ridge. This will continue to keep our winds out of the north and our skies mostly sunny.

TONIGHT: This evening will remain clear, comfortable and cool. Lows overnight will drop into the middle to upper 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday and Friday will both be very pleasant with days filled with sunshine and mild temperatures in the lower 70s. Thanks to high pressure, our winds will continue out of the north and dry air will stick around. Heading into the weekend, there will be a slight warm up with highs expected in the lower 80s. By late Sunday, a few spotty showers are possible before the next cold front moves in by Monday.

