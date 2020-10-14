Morning Forecast – Wednesday, October 14th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/14/20)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! Temperatures will be off to a chilly start this morning in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a few light clouds across the sky. Our winds will be returning back out of the south by later this afternoon, and this will help to warm up our high temperatures back into the lower 80s. Skies will stay sunny, even as high pressure begins to slide off to the east.

TONIGHT: Our evening will be pleasant and cool as low temperatures fall back into the middle to upper 50s. Cloud cover will slowly begin to increase into the early morning hours ahead of our next cold front.

LOOKING AHEAD: The next cold front will begin to arrive late Thursday morning and will continue to sweep through the ArkLaMiss into the late afternoon. Despite the front, our high temperatures will stay on the warm side in the lower 80s. Behind the front, some leftover moisture could prompt for a few isolated showers and maybe a rumble of thunder, but the good news is that we are anticipating severe weather.

This front will be bringing our next shot of cooler air, and we will feel this difference heading into Friday. Highs in the afternoon will only top into the middle to upper 60s with lows overnight falling into the 40s. Heading into the weekend, temperatures will see a small warm up but will stay below seasonal in the 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX