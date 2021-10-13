Morning Forecast – Wednesday, October 13th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/13/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We are half way through the work week. Today is looking to be mostly dry with a very, very small chance of a stray shower by the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Winds will stay out of the south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies may slowly begin to clear later this evening and overnight. Lows will be mild and muggy in the lower 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: A few isolated showers and storms will be possible for Thursday afternoon right before the cold front that will arrive by Friday. No severe weather is expected but some possible thunder, lightning, and brief heavy rain will be possible.

Once the front moves through Friday, cooler and drier air will settle in for the weekend. High pressure behind the front will help drive our winds out of the north. Highs for the weekend look quite pleasant in the 70s with lows at night cooling into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

By the start of the new work week, conditions will continue to stay dry and sunny with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and lows in the 50s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

