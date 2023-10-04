WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – A frontal boundary is making its way across the great plains where heavy rain and severe t-storms will occur today. This system will approach the ArkLaMiss later tonight which will spark up showers and t-storms. Nothing severe is expected on our region due to the timing and lack of instability. However, a few showers and a pop-up t-storm will be possible today as our dewpoints have increased with the southerly winds. The best chances for rain will be across south Arkansas and the ArkLaTex region.

Tomorrow, the frontal system will pass over and showers and t-storms will linger through at least Friday. Dry and cooler air will filter in behind the front for the weekend dropping temperatures down to the mid and lower 70’s making it feel like it’s actually fall. These dry conditions will prevail through next week as temperatures warm slightly back to the lower 80’s.