WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – This morning will be a bit more mild compared to yesterday with some patchy clouds. Another warm afternoon is in store again for us along with slightly higher dewpoints. The current fire threat still exists but is limited to areas along the Mississippi River Valley where there is slightly drier air. Southerly winds will continue to provide moisture in the region giving us plenty of scattered clouds.

There will be a disturbance move across the southern plains providing some rain further west, but the system won’t provide much in beneficial rainfall for us as we close out the week. Still, a patchy shower will remain possible Thursday into Friday. Next week, a stronger cold front will move through on Monday bringing scattered showers and much cooler temperatures by Halloween.