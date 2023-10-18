WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Another cool and clear start this morning. Winds remain calm so there is not much in the way of wind chills to worry about. Still, jackets will be need during the morning hours today. Temperatures will be warming up to the upper 70’s this afternoon under clear skies. High pressure to the south has moved eastward and has allowed for more southerly winds. This will continue the warming trend.

A weak cold front will push through tomorrow increasing cloud cover but doing little in the way of cooling us down. Temperatures wills stay in the 80’s through next week. Dry air settles in behind the front making for clear skies on Friday. Another potential system could increase cloud cover next week, but rain chances still remain slim.