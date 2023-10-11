WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – The clouds have set in across the region with the increased moisture from the gulf as a low pressures system moves along the gulf coast. Based on its position, most of the coast will pick up on plenty of rainfall, but the ArkLaMiss will mostly see a few light showers and light drizzle. Clouds will remain in place and linger overnight as the system pushes eastward. The clouds will break tomorrow and temperatures will warm back to the mid 80’s.

By Friday, a cold front will slice through the region bringing much cooler temperatures. This front will be dry, and temperatures will be below average through next week as winds continue out of the northwest.