Morning Forecast – Wednesday, November 6th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/06/19)

TODAY: Temperatures this afternoon will be nice and warm in the lower to middle 70s under partly cloudy skies. There will be a light breeze out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Cloud cover will begin to increase by the late afternoon and early evening ahead of the cold front, but we are not expecting any rain for today.

TONIGHT: Due to the cloud cover, lows will not drop as much and will settle into the middle to upper 50s. Winds will be generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: The cold front will arrive just outside of our area around 7 A.M. tomorrow. A few light shower will develop out ahead of the front, but most of the rain will develop once the cold front passes through. The afternoon looks to have the most widespread rain before it tapers off. Rainfall totals are not looking high with a few areas only receiving a couple hundreths of an inch all the way to a quarter of an inch. Conditions will dry up by early Friday morning, as the cool air settles in for the next few days. Highs will top in the lower 50s for Friday with a slow, gradual warm up heading into the week. We are tracking a second frontal system by early next week.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX