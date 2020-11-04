Morning Forecast – Wednesday, November 4th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/04/20)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! The beautiful weather we’ve seen the last couple of days will return today, as highs are expected to warm into the lower to middle 70s. A few light clouds will develop by the late afternoon, but our skies will be mostly dominated by sunshine with winds staying out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Light clouds will continue to filter in through the evening and overnight hours. This will help our lows from cooling down into the 30s like we saw the last few mornings. Tonight temperatures will settle into the middle to upper 40s with a calm wind from the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: Cloud cover will continue to slowly increase through the next couple of days. High temperatures from Thursday into the weekend will also be on a similar trend, topping into the middle to upper 70s. Despite the cloud cover, we are not expecting any rain (so far) for the next 5-7 days.

As of this morning, Eta is back down to a tropical storm and will continue to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to Central America as it slowly weakens to a remnant low. However, it is expected to make a turn back into the Caribbean by the weekend and strengthen back into a tropical storm and make its way towards Cuba and parts of South Florida. We will be watching this storm closely, but as of now, no immediate impacts to the ArkLaMiss or the state of Louisiana.

