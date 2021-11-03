Morning Forecast – Wednesday, November 3rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/03/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! It is not looking to be a very nice day ahead here in the ArkLaMiss. It will be cloudy, it will be breezy, and it will be a bit cold. Expect scattered rain chances throughout the day with winds out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. Highs for today will top into the lower 50s, but there may be a few areas that struggle to even see the lower 50s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Overnight, some lingering drizzle will be possible especially for our Southern Parishes. Skies will stay cloudy with lows falling near 44.

LOOKING AHEAD: By early Thursday, the last of the drizzle with fizzle (that rhymes!) out and we will start to see a gradual clearing in our cloud cover. High pressure located in Texas and up north near Ohio will both start to filter in drier air. With sunshine returning, our highs will improve but stay cool in the upper 50s Thursday afternoon.

By Friday, sunshine will be back in full force and this will continue into the weekend. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s while lows at night stay cool in the upper 30s to upper 40s. By the start of the new work week, lows will improve somewhat into the middle 50s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX