Morning Forecast – Wednesday, November 27th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/27/19)

TODAY: The last remaining showers and storms are moving east, as the cold front sweeps across the area. Highs for today will be a bit cooler in the lower 60s with mostly sunny skies for first part of the afternoon. Cloud cover will build back in later this evening. This is all due to a high pressure system, and an upper level ridge pattern, which will keep our weather conditions calm over the next few days.

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to build in overnight with lows dropping in the lower 40s. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the north at 5-10.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thanksgiving day will be very similar to Wednesday with cool temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s with partly cloudy skies. Friday will be more mild with highs in the upper 60s. Over the next few days, weather conditions will be calm and mostly rain free.

A second and stronger cold front will be sweeping in by Saturday. This system will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. As of right now, there is a slight risk for the entire ArkLaMiss. Primary concerns will once again be damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and a chance for isolated tornadoes.

