Morning Forecast – Wednesday, November 25th







WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Good Wednesday morning! I hope you’ve been able to have a better morning than our weather. We’ve seen a line of strong showers and thunderstorms move through, with a handful of severe warnings.

Most of the activity is now out of our area, and conditions will continue through the day. Highs will be able to get into the lower 70’s. We should see lots of sunshine as well.

Clear skies, cooler air in general and drier conditions will lead to a chilly night for the ArkLaMiss. Lows will fall into the lower 40’s for many of us, with some of us in southern Arkansas falling into the upper 30’s.

The good news is, Thanksgiving is looking wonderful, with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs will eventually get into the lower 70’s.

This nice weather is short lived as a series of disturbances will move through beginning Friday. These will once again bring another elevated chance for showers and thunderstorms that will continue through the weekend. Most of the ArkLaMiss could pick up a few inches of rain.

Once this system moves out for next week, the sun will return, but very chilly temperatures come with it. Highs will only get into the middle to upper 50’s, with freezing temperatures expected during the overnight hours for many across the ArkLaMiss.